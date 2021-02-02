Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,282,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,822 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $137,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

