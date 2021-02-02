Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,237,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,851 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Carrier Global worth $122,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 66.7% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

