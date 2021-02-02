Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 16,004 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,261,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Synaptics worth $121,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $104,900.00. Insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

