Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 22,395 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,673,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,395 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 3.59% of Alcoa worth $153,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Lucas Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,000.

NYSE:AA opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

