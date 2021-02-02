Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,335 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 6.29% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $217,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFI. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.