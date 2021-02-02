Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,703 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $96,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 207,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.33.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $591.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.38 and a 12-month high of $648.39.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

