Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 5,255 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Helen of Troy worth $111,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $245.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.74. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

