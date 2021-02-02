Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 79,816 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,020 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 79,816 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of NXP Semiconductors worth $167,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

Shares of NXPI opened at $171.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.55. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $182.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of -323.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $1.41. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

