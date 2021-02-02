Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Five Below worth $25,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $197.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.04.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,266.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

