Flamingo Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $43.98 million and approximately $31.69 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00140519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00065454 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00253653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00037065 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.