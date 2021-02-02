Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDL stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. 403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.96. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $24.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

