FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Trading Up 0.3%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV)’s stock price were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.31 and last traded at $49.25. Approximately 9,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 43,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth $196,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth $349,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,954,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter.

