Flow (Dapper Labs) Price Hits $10.18 on Top Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be bought for approximately $10.18 or 0.00029034 BTC on major exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market cap of $237.19 million and $68.83 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00065880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.49 or 0.00819986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.80 or 0.04825424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014627 BTC.

About Flow (Dapper Labs)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CRYPTO:FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

Flow (Dapper Labs) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

