FlypMe (FYP) Trading 4% Higher This Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $839,897.36 and approximately $9,767.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00065499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.00831515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00046394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.71 or 0.04600929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00035028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.