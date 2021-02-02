FlypMe Price Tops $0.0430 on Top Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. FlypMe has a market cap of $757,708.05 and approximately $8,169.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00066790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.57 or 0.00828883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.47 or 0.04652440 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014809 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars.

