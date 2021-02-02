Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Aegis

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Aegis from $10.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

FRSX traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. 67,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,007,795. Foresight Autonomous has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $550.34 million, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 2.96.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the third quarter worth $104,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the first quarter worth $746,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

