Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $839.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $762.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.75. The stock has a market cap of $796.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,686.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.92.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

