Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT opened at $148.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $155.31.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,391 shares of company stock worth $5,070,804. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

