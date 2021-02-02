Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) were down 15.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 8,120,255 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,615,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSM shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

