Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-$5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.80. Fortune Brands Home & Security also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.85-5.05 EPS.

Shares of FBHS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.96. 886,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,455. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $93.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.88.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

