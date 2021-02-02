Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Trading Down 12%

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) were down 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 833,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 805,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.21.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.