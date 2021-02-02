Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,033 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.10% of FOX worth $17,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in FOX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 167,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FOX by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FOX by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $40.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Macquarie upped their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

