Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR)’s share price rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $27.22. Approximately 76 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE France ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.57% of Franklin FTSE France ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

