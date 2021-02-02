Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) Trading Up 1.1%

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $38.54. Approximately 1,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLQM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 73.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000.

