Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $26.01. 112,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,610. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

