Freddie Mac (FHL.F) (FRA:FHL) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Freddie Mac (FHL.F) (FRA:FHL) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €1.69 ($1.98) and last traded at €1.69 ($1.98). Approximately 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.80 ($2.12).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €1.74.

About Freddie Mac (FHL.F) (FRA:FHL)

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

