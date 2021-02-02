Frederick William Davidson Sells 10,000 Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) Stock

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) Director Frederick William Davidson sold 10,000 shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 487,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,912.50.

Frederick William Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Frederick William Davidson sold 10,000 shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total transaction of C$11,800.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Frederick William Davidson sold 10,000 shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Frederick William Davidson sold 10,000 shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$9,400.00.

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 892,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.61 million and a PE ratio of -260.00. IMPACT Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMPACT Silver Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.