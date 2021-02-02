freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FRTAF. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get freenet alerts:

OTCMKTS:FRTAF remained flat at $$20.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. freenet has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.