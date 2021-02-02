Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.05

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.05 and last traded at $43.74, with a volume of 1136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

FREQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $438,892.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 1,120 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $47,756.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,920 shares in the company, valued at $13,854,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,344 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

