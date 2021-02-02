Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.99. 16,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,044,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 433,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,480 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 191,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

