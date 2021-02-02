Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.47 and last traded at $149.93. Approximately 232,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 246,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.18.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Get Freshpet alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,363.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.86.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares in the company, valued at $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. FMR LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 616,068 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 313,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,188 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,651,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 330,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,854,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.