Frisch Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.2% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.14 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

