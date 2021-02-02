FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FRP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get FRP alerts:

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $66,135.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,142.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $97,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $194,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,735 shares of company stock valued at $392,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in FRP by 38.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FRP by 502.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FRP by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FRP by 63.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.53. 8,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.70. FRP has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 58.13% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.