FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FRP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.
In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $66,135.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,142.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $97,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $194,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,735 shares of company stock valued at $392,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.74% of the company’s stock.
FRP stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.53. 8,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.70. FRP has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 58.13% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter.
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.
