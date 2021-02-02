FS Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FSBW. TheStreet raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $28,216.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,947.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $68,673. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 493.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 50.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

