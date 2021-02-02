FSBT API Token Price Up 26.6% This Week (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, FSBT API Token has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One FSBT API Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. FSBT API Token has a total market capitalization of $54,837.83 and approximately $44,501.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FSBT API Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00065217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.79 or 0.00824615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00046345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.29 or 0.04625159 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00035008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT is a token. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

FSBT API Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FSBT API Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FSBT API Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.