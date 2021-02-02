Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) fell 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $108.00 and last traded at $112.83. 4,179,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 2,537,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,456.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,967,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.