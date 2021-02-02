Function X (FX) Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Function X has a total market capitalization of $19.32 million and $319,227.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.0840 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,683.52 or 0.99904472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00024247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00028999 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000260 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,937,658 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

