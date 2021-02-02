Function X (FX) Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Function X has a total market capitalization of $19.32 million and $319,227.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.0840 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,683.52 or 0.99904472 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00024247 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00028999 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002781 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002572 BTC.
- DAOstack (GEN) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000463 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
