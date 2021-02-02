Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading 38.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Fundamenta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $155,353.03 and $729,066.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00137973 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065438 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00244243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00036324 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

Fundamenta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

