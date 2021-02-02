Fundamentun LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.5% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 141,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 217,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

PFE opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

