Fundamentun LLC Purchases 2,225 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 611,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,020,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.80 and its 200 day moving average is $136.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.