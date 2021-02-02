Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Shares Down 8%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY)’s stock price traded down 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.60. 1,219,327 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 617,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Several research firms have commented on FURY. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Beacon Securities upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FURY. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $3,162,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

