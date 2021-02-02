Fusion Market Capitalization Achieves $12.54 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $12.54 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fusion has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,113.53 or 1.00746751 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002751 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,436,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,866,623 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

