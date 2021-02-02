FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L) (LON:TFW) Trading 0.9% Higher

FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L) (LON:TFW) rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 328 ($4.29). Approximately 5,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 11,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.25).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 333.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 313.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £382.27 million and a P/E ratio of 28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

In related news, insider Craig Muncaster sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £21,385 ($27,939.64).

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

