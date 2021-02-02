FY2021 Earnings Estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.14.

LVMUY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $124.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.16.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

