FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.13. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFC. Desjardins upgraded Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$174.67.

IFC opened at C$142.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$146.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$144.16. The company has a market cap of C$20.32 billion and a PE ratio of 22.62. Intact Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$104.81 and a 12 month high of C$157.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at C$518,792.64.

About Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

