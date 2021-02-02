FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Decreased by Analyst

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hitachi Construction Machinery in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi Construction Machinery’s FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of HTCMY stock opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.94. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

