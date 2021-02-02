FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Boosted by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $8.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.69. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

LOW stock opened at $163.37 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

