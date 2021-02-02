FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Lowered by Analyst

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.
Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$35.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.52 million.
In other Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 20,693 shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.89, for a total transaction of C$59,811.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$644,275.94.
About Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
