FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Lowered by Analyst

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

CVE:STC opened at C$3.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$429.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$35.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.52 million.

In other Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 20,693 shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.89, for a total transaction of C$59,811.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$644,275.94.

About Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.