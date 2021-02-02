FY2021 EPS Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Lifted by Analyst

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Stock analysts at G.Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will earn $10.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.65. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2022 earnings at $11.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.05 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

SWK stock opened at $174.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,581,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 16,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

