FY2022 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $65.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $65.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,694.61.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,342.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,204.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,182.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

